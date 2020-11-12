First Look: The Official POV Video for Iron Gwazi

The pandemic delayed the opening of Busch Gardens Tampa's record-setting Iron Gwazi until next year. But the Florida park is giving fans a first look at the ride on this new Rocky Mountain Construction project with today's release of the official POV video.

Ready to take on the world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster? Hit play and enjoy.

The rebuild of the former Gwazi wooden coasters has created one super-sized, 4,075-foot track with a height of 206 feet, a 91-degree drop and a top speed of 76 miles per hour. It will open to visitors next spring.

Update: I had to do it. Here's a side-by-side comparison of the official Iron Gwazi and Steel Vengeance POVs, so we can stoke the debate over which will be the better coaster.

