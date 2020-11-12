Universal Orlando Previews New Holiday Tribute Store

Universal Orlando this afternoon premiered a first look walk-through video of its first-ever Holiday Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida.

Occupying the same space as the Halloween Horror Nights and Mardi Gras Tribute stores, the new Holiday Tribute Store is just one of several modified holiday attractions during this year's celebrations at Universal Orlando Resort.

Once you enter through the Nutcracker's mouth, it's into Santa Workshop before exploring rooms themed to The Grinch and Harry Potter, followed by Earl the Squirrel's Tree Farm, where you can buy holiday-themed sweets.

Update: And here are some photos of those sweets, courtesy Universal.

The Holidays at Universal Orlando start November 14 and run through January 3, 2021. For tickets, including a three-days-free deal, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)