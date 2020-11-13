Sweden's Liseberg Begins Construction on Indoor Water Park

Sweden's Liseberg has started construction on what the theme park is calling "one of the largest water parks in northern Europe" — Oceana.

The €110 million park will feature 14 water attractions within its 3.3-acre indoor and one-acre outdoor area. The park will have a capacity of 1,750 guests and is on track to open in the first quarter of 2024.



Concept art courtesy Liseberg

"In addition to a highly themed environment, the park offers a lot of new features – and not just for the Swedish market. These includes the first six-person raft rides in Europe, and the highest mega-drop Master Blaster in the World" project CPO Thomas Sjöstrand said.



Inside the park



Oceana's children's area



An overview of the site plan

Along with the construction of the upcoming Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel, Liseberg hopes the addition of Oceana will help make what was the seventh-most-visited park in Europe last year into a year-round destination.



The Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel in the middle, with Oceana behind

Oceana's theme will be "inspired by Gothenburg's history and the Swedish East India Company," Liseberg said in its press release. Sweden's Wingårdhs is designing the park and the water attractions will be provided by WhiteWater.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)