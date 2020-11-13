Who's Brave Enough to Walk Through the Fairytale Forest?

It's Friday the 13th — so what better day to take a walk through a fairy tale forest?
Many people might associate fairy tales with princesses dancing their way to a "happily ever after," but many fans also know that most fairy tales start quite a bit more ominously — and not all of them had happy endings. (Well, at least they didn't before Disney got hold of them.)
So let's face this Friday the 13th like a hero or heroine and take a virtual walk through a fairy tale forest today, courtesy this video just uploaded by Efteling, home to the very best Fairytale Forest in the world of theme parks.
The Dutch theme park is closed until Thursday in compliance with The Netherlands' most recent Covid lockdown. When the park returns, it will be decorated for its Winter Efteling event.
"Our staff have worked very hard to ensure that the attractions, paths and squares are neat and tidy, along with the extra safety precautions, which have been adapted for the winter. For those that can’t visit the park straight away, we have also recorded exclusive footage to bring the magic of Efteling into their homes with beautiful images from the Fairytale Forest," Efteling's Director of Commerce, Creation & Development Koen Sanders said.
Tim, i was fortunate to get to visit in 2018. The word best used to describe Efteling is delightful. It is a large, gorgeous park with some very interesting rides and known for its knock offs of some famous Disney rides. Also, excellent food and drink locations all throughout. We only got to spend about 7 hours so missed the evening show. I could have easily spent another full day there. So far, it's my one and only European park experience but definite whet my appetite for more.
Hi Mark, it is a great park isn't it. I feel lucky to be able to visit it as an annual pass-holder many times a year, I never grow tired of the many details in the park.
My question to you though is ; what knock off's do you feel Efteling has made? I wouldn't know of any, all Efteling rides are quite original. The European parks that used to produce Disney knock off's are Phantasialand and Europapark. Though they now too have turned to more original expansions. Efteling as far as I know has never copied anything from Disney .. They had some rides that you might call inspired by, but they always produced a complete original version of the rides that in my opinion always steered away from Disney's versions and/or storylines. Like 'Carnaval Festival' and 'Its a small world', they are both about traveling around the world but from a very different perspective. 'Fata Morgana' is a boat ride but that's where any comparison to Disney's pirate ride stops. What ride to you felt like a knock off?
Efteling has long been at the top of our wish list parks. The character and detail here is just insane! Hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer to visit.