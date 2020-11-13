Who's Brave Enough to Walk Through the Fairytale Forest?

It's Friday the 13th — so what better day to take a walk through a fairy tale forest?

Many people might associate fairy tales with princesses dancing their way to a "happily ever after," but many fans also know that most fairy tales start quite a bit more ominously — and not all of them had happy endings. (Well, at least they didn't before Disney got hold of them.)

So let's face this Friday the 13th like a hero or heroine and take a virtual walk through a fairy tale forest today, courtesy this video just uploaded by Efteling, home to the very best Fairytale Forest in the world of theme parks.

The Dutch theme park is closed until Thursday in compliance with The Netherlands' most recent Covid lockdown. When the park returns, it will be decorated for its Winter Efteling event.

"Our staff have worked very hard to ensure that the attractions, paths and squares are neat and tidy, along with the extra safety precautions, which have been adapted for the winter. For those that can’t visit the park straight away, we have also recorded exclusive footage to bring the magic of Efteling into their homes with beautiful images from the Fairytale Forest," Efteling's Director of Commerce, Creation & Development Koen Sanders said.

