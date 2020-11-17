Universal Adds Hogwarts Light Show to New Holiday Tour

Universal Orlando is not running The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle show for Islands of Adventure park guests this season, but there's still a way to see the show live this year.

Yes, you could just watch our YouTube video. But if you want to see the Christmas projection light show in person at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade, Universal Orlando will run it after hours for guests who buy the new "Universal's Holiday Tour."

The guided tour allows visitors special access to many of the holiday experiences at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure this year, including:

Priority access to Universal’s Holiday Experience Featuring Macy's Balloons

A tour of the Holiday Tribute Store

Meet and greet with The Grinch at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoopendous, including a Hot Cocoa Bar

An exclusive showing of The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle



Universal’s Holiday Experience Featuring Macy's Balloons. Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

In addition, tour participants will receive a special themed gift during the tour. Universal's Holiday Tour will run select events from November 22 through January 3, 2021 and prices start at $59.99 plus tax, with a $10 discount for Universal Orlando passholders. Park admission is not included, but a Park-to-Park ticket or annual pass is required to participate.

You can book the holiday tour by calling 1-866-346-9350 between 9 am and 7pm Eastern Time daily. And if you need park admission, our travel partner is offering a three days free discount deal on its Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)