What's Happening in Orlando's Theme Parks This Week?

Let's check in with more photos from readers visiting the Orlando area theme parks. Today, we've got pictures from Walt Disney World's Epcot and SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration.

Starting in Epcot, construction continues, sending visitors on alternate paths as soon as they enter the park.

Midweek crowds remain relatively sparse, providing plenty of space for safe physical distancing.

But keeping six feet between parties and no Fastpass means that some queues still begin far from their attraction's entrances. Want to ride Frozen Ever After? On a slow day, head for the China pavilion.

Wherever you are in World Showcase, Disney's real royal couple might drive by to say hello.

Taste of Epcot International Food & Wine Festival wraps this weekend, in advance of Taste of Festival of the Holidays starting on November 29. So there was still time for another Le Cellier Wild Mushroom Beef Filet Mignon with Truffle-Butter Sauce [$8.50] in the Canada pavilion.

Over at SeaWorld, the Christmas Celebration is running select days between now and the end of the year. It starts again on Friday and runs through November 29, picking up on Fridays to Sundays through December 13 then again daily from December 18.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and friends, including Bumble, are there to meet guests.

The entertainment highlight this year is It’s A Wonderful Night: A New Story to Tell, a "reimagining of an old favorite for SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration," — i.e. no animals or puppets — playing in the Nautilus Theater.

Gotta say, Celestial Choir might sound uplifting, but looking at them in very necessary and appreciated masks does take a moment to get used to. The Masked Singer(s)?

