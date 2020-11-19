Disney Parks Lead the 2021 Thea Awards

Disney Parks won three Thea Awards from the Themed Entertainment Association this year, including a lifetime achievement honor for the President of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Disney also won awards for its Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attractions. Other theme park attraction winners included Universal Orlando's The Bourne Stuntacular and PortAventura's Sesame Street: Street Mission. And this year's Thea Classic Award goes to England's Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The Themed Entertainment Association's Thea Awards honor outstanding achievements in the industry and are selected by a committee of design professionals, led this year by Dave Cobb. Here is the complete list of this year's winners, along with links to our coverage of some of these productions.

The Buzz Price Thea Award – Recognizing a Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements: Bob Weis, Walt Disney Imagineering. [Read our new interview today with Bob.]

TEA Peter Chernack Distinguished Service Award (recognizing exceptional volunteer service to the association): Dale Sprague, Canyon Creative

Thea Classic: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement:

The Thea Awards typically are presented during a black-tie dinner at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim each spring, however, both this year's and next year's award ceremonies have been canceled due to the pandemic. This year's winners will be honored during a series of Digital Case Studies, starting next summer.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)