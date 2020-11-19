Disney California Adventure Opens Up as the State Cracks Down

Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort this morning welcomed its first guests since the parks closed due to the pandemic back in March.
Only Buena Vista Street and two adjacent locations reopened in what Disneyland is calling an extension of its Downtown Disney shopping and dining district. As such, there is no admission charge to enter the park, but fans who chose to park in the resort's Simba Lot must pay $10 per car — with no validation or discounts for annual passholders.
Disneyland had not been charged for parking since Downtown Disney reopened this summer, so perhaps the new parking charge today helped keep crowds manageable. While some fans were queued up hours before the area's official 10am opening, the park absorbed the crowd well, with fans reporting no significant waits for walk-up restaurants by the lunch hour. However, all available lunch spots at the Carthay Circle's new outdoor dining experience were claimed within minutes of being made available this morning.
Disney California Adventure is reopening just as state officials are working to restrict activity in the state, due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in California as well as the rest of the nation. State officials this week returned Disneyland's Orange County to the Purple Tier 1, the state's most restrictive under its Covid-19 reopening plan. That closed indoor dining within the county and limited retail shops to 25 percent of their normal capacity.
In addition, the state today implemented a 10pm to 5am curfew on "non-essential" activity. That should not directly affect Downtown Disney, which is open from 10am to 8pm daily. However, state officials are warning against non-essential travel and gatherings in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, in the hopes of keeping people at home and reducing the further spread of the virus. So that's not exactly the vibe that encourages people to spend part of their day at Disney.
Nevertheless, Disneyland is serving up its famous corn dogs at Award Weiners while Smokejumpers Grill and Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe are now open for counter-service dining. For those wanting a sit-down meal, Carthay Circle Lounge's Alfresco Dining is taking reservations via the official Disneyland app, serving small plates and entrees from $12-26. Shops on Buena Vista Street are open as well, though at the required reduced capacities.
How long all that will continue remains up in the air. Officials in neighboring Los Angeles County have said that they will close all outdoor dining if the five-day average of new Covid-19 cases exceeds 4,500 a day — which the county is on pace to beat over the weekend. While that decision will not directly affect Orange County, Disneyland might have to start packing all the meals served in Downtown Disney "to go" if the state chooses to follow LA's lead and crack down further.
@timbo23-
No one knows yet. The current guidelines state, in simple terms, that Disneyland and the big SoCal parks can't open until the county they are in moves to the yellow tier. However, since Orange County has moved back to the purple tier, the highest tier, it'll be a while before Disneyland opens. Earlier this week Disney said that they don't expect opening until at earliest March of next year.
It's kinda sad to see everything close back up, and now Newsom is implementing a curfew for California. I'm sure this will be the trend until a vaccine is dispersed. Until then, things will get better then close back up again.
I heard that people were lining up at 5 am to get into DTD this morning. I remember waking up at 5:45am just for ROTR when it came out. I thought that would be the earliest I'd ever wake up for DL. It's kinda crazy how much people love the parks, but I guess thats what 8-9 months of everything closed does.
It sucks but can't blame Newsom with every state seeing spikes and many forced to do more closures. Well, except Florida but then we already know DeSantis is an idiot.
Maybe so, but Newsom's points about keeping parks closed might land better if he wasn't caught with egg on his face at the French Laundry.
Once again, California is caught in a contradiction. If Newsom really wants to "pull the emergency brake" on COVID, expanding retail and dining offerings at a popular tourist attraction is about as opposite as you can get. I'm curious to see how long this lasts, especially if they have people mobbing the place on a regular basis. As much as I'd love to see things like this open, now isn't really a good time to be doing that sort of thing, and may actually be counter productive to getting theme parks back to proper operation (which, IMO, is no more risky than what's being allowed here).
As for your question, Timbo, best case scenario is probably March, most plausible scenario is probably summer 2021, but there's not a single person on this planet who can do anything but guess right now.
When will the parks be allowed to open?