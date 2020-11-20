Butterbeer's Back at Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk

Universal Studios Hollywood remains closed due to state of California rules during the pandemic. But the park's CityWalk shopping and dining district is open, and starting today, will be serving some of the most popular themed drinks from the park.

Butterbeer is back!

The popular beverage from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be on the menu at a new "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Sweets & Treats" pop-up in CityWalk. The walk-up stand will be serving cold, frozen, and hot versions of Butterbeer, along with hard-pack Butterbeer ice cream, Chocolate Frogs, Gilly Water... and cinnamon churros. (Hey, just pretend that they are delicious magic wands.)

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Sweets & Treats will be open in the former LudoBird location on Fridays through Sundays from noon until 8pm. And parking remains free for guests visiting Universal CityWalk. Take that, Disneyland.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)