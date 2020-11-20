First Look: On-Ride POV for SeaWorld's Ice Breaker

SeaWorld Orlando has released a virtual POV video that gives fans their first official look at what a ride on the park's upcoming Ice Breaker roller coaster will look like.

The Premier Rides Sky Rocket was supposed to open this year, but SeaWorld delayed the ride's opening due to the pandemic. It's now slated to open next spring.

Do keep in mind that this is a stylized CGI video, and a ride on the coaster won't take through snow flurries and above drifts. You will be riding in the Central Florida sun and heat on this one, as with any other coaster at the park.

The LSM multi-launch sequence over the same piece of track will remind fans of the Sky Rocket II models at SeaWorld's sister parks in San Diego, Tampa, and Williamsburg, Va. But this Sky Rocket layout is more about length than height, taking visitors on a 1,900-foot ride — more than double the Sky Rocket II length, even though Ice Breaker tops out at just 93 feet and 52 mph.

Those stats, along with the lack of inversions, should make Ice Breaker an appealing coaster for fans working their way up from kiddie coasters to major thrill machines. Or for coaster veterans looking for a different experience.

