Knott's Berry Farm Kicks Off Its 'Taste of Merry Farm' Event

Knott's Berry Farm kicked off its Knott's Taste of Merry Farm tonight, welcoming fans back to the park for a new line-up of food and holiday decorations.

While the park officially remains closed under California's Covid-19 reopening rules, fans can walk through pretty much all of it as they pick where to redeem the five "tastes" on the $40 tasting cards that are required to enter. But there's more to see than just food booths.



Photos courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

Calico and the rest of the park are decorated for the holidays, and stores and crafters are open for business, selling holiday gifts. But let's focus on five potential food selections from among the more than 60 offered this year in the park. Let's start with the Turkey Dinner Tater Tots, available at Calico Tater Bites and Sutter's Grill.

If you're looking for yet another way to enjoy a handheld Thanksgiving dinner, head over to Coasters Diner for Vixen's Turkey Burger with cheese, cranberry mayo, and stuffing, on a pretzel bun.

One more holiday favorite would be a pork tamale, served by Knott's with salsa roja and Spanish rice. You will find it at the Cantina.

Time for dessert? Comet's Cinnamon Bun, with a maple glaze and candied pecans, is available at Sutter's Funnel Cake, Ghost Town Grub, and Log Ride Funnel Cake.

And a visit from Santa means milk and cookies. So why not combine them in a creative way? You can get a North Pole Oatmeal Toffee ice cream cookiewich at Dippin’ Dots or the White Chocolate Raspberry cookiewich at Chowhouse Ice Cream.

Knott's Taste of Merry Farm runs from noon on November 20-29, December 4-6, 11-13, 18-24, and 26-30, and January 1-3, 2021. Ending times vary by date and multiple dates have sold out already. Tasting cards, which are $40 plus tax for adults and $20 for ages 3-11 (three tastings) are available on the Knott's website.

* * *

