Hong Kong Disneyland Celebrates Its Birthday with New Castle

Hong Kong Disneyland today officially kicked off its 15th anniversary celebration and debuted its new Castle of Magical Dreams.
The celebration has begun ?? Happy 15th birthday HONG KONG DISNEYLAND ??@Blooloop @parcorama @ThemePark @screamscape @tdrexplorer pic.twitter.com/Blb422Cc26— A T (@adrieltjokro) November 21, 2020
One of our long-time Theme Park Insider readers was at the park today and has been tweeting highlights, including a look at the Fantasyland side of the remodeled and expanded castle.
Can we appreciate how beautiful Castle of Magical Dreams is?@screamscape @Blooloop @ThemePark @parcorama @tdrexplorer pic.twitter.com/UlXTKPiW0K— A T (@adrieltjokro) November 21, 2020
And he has provided a look at the preview of the new projection mapping show coming tonight on the castle, Cherish the Memories.
OMG THIS IS GONNA BE SO PRETTY ??????????@screamscape @ThemePark @parcorama @Blooloop @tdrexplorer pic.twitter.com/lzoZ4KFdwc— A T (@adrieltjokro) November 21, 2020
The new castle honors 13 Disney queens and princesses and includes nods to many other Disney characters, including Albert the monkey from Hong Kong Disneyland's Mystic Manor. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new castle, from Disney.
For tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland, please visit our international travel partner's Hong Kong Disneyland tickets page.
* * *
You can be part of our year-end surveys to determine the 2021 Theme Park Insider Awards and ThemeParkInsider.com attraction recommendations by signing up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. That's the exclusive way to get the links to our surveys.
Looks nice. Too bad it will remain unsuccessful. Although I’m sure the Chinese Disney parks are more about keeping a good relationship with the Chinese government than making a profit. COVID aside, I’m sure it would have been a better decision to build this in Texas if it was solely about popularity and profits. Yes it would affect the other U.S. resorts, but not significantly. None of them would have ever become the ghost town Hong Kong Disneyland usually is.
/\ If HK Disney was built to have a good relationship with the government of Hong Kong it definitely failed at that lol
Everybody pokes fun at this park, but it has so much charm. I secretly love how its empty. You can do all the rides in one day. The new castle is beautiful and much needed. It no longer looks like a cinderella ripoff. The world will recover. HK will recover. People will come around.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
A fun bit on Disney+ Imagineering series is how HKD had a rough start but soon turning into a good park especially with addition of Mystic Manor.