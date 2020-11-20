Hong Kong Disneyland Celebrates Its Birthday with New Castle

Hong Kong Disneyland today officially kicked off its 15th anniversary celebration and debuted its new Castle of Magical Dreams.

One of our long-time Theme Park Insider readers was at the park today and has been tweeting highlights, including a look at the Fantasyland side of the remodeled and expanded castle.

And he has provided a look at the preview of the new projection mapping show coming tonight on the castle, Cherish the Memories.

The new castle honors 13 Disney queens and princesses and includes nods to many other Disney characters, including Albert the monkey from Hong Kong Disneyland's Mystic Manor. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new castle, from Disney.

