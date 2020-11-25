Disneyland Paris Will Stay Closed for Christmas

The Disneyland Paris Resort confirmed today that it will remain closed until February 12, 2021 and will not reopen for the Christmas holidays.

The French resort — home to Europe's most-visited theme park — has been closed since October 29 due to the "second wave" of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe. Disneyland Paris had planned to try to reopen for the Christmas holidays before shutting down again in January, but the government's announcement this week of new Covid-19 measures scuttled that. Disneyland Paris initially closed on March 12 due to the initial Covid outbreak, then reopened on July 15.

Disneyland Paris is currently one of two Disney theme park resorts to be closed right now due to the pandemic, along with the Disneyland Resort in California. Disneyland has been closed since March 12 and has not reopened since then, though Disneyland this month did reopen Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure as a no-admission extension of its Downtown Disney shopping and dining district, which reopened in July.

France is reporting an average of 25 new Covid-19 cases a day per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. That's down from a rolling seven-day average of 52 cases per 100,000 just five days ago. Meanwhile, Florida has 39 new cases a day per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, while California has had an average of 32 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. The US average is 53 cases a day per 100,000 over the past seven days.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)