Here's How to Vote for the Theme Park Insider Awards

If you subscribe to our Theme Park Insider Newsletter, you will have seen that we are in the middle of our year-end survey where you get to pick the world's best in theme parks and attractions.

The surveys will determine the finalists for this year's Theme Park Insider Awards, as well as the locations that we will recommend to readers on our park listings pages in 2021.

Subscribing to our newsletter is the best way to vote, but I wanted to make sure that we were reaching all our registered readers, in addition to those who subscribe to the email. (Both the email newsletter and site registration are free, by the way.)

So if you have not voted in the survey via your private link in the newsletter, just head over our Discussion Board and tell us your picks there:



Don't let the moose out front keep you from voting.

And keep watching the Discussion Board over the next week, as we add posts for Best Show, Best Attraction, Best Theme Park, and Best Non-Theme Park Destination or Attraction. Once the surveys are closed, I will tally the results and announce the finalists in December, when we will have a final round of voting to pick our winners.

The winners of Theme Park Insider Awards will be announced on January 1, 2021.

Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

