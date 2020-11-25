Disneyland Extends Hours for Downtown Disney

Disneyland's Downtown Disney will be open longer each day, starting this Friday. And not only is Disney extending the operating hours for its shopping and dining district, it now will accept advance reservations for Buena Vista Street's Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining restaurant.

Starting Friday, Downtown Disney — including Buena Vista Street — will be open from 9am to 9pm daily, as the Christmas shopping season begins. The district also has added one more dining location with the return of Splitsville, which has reopened for outdoor dining. (In other words... no bowling.) Reservations for that restaurant are available online.

And you can make reservations for the Carthay Circle, starting today, too. A reservation for the Carthay Circle will allow you and your party entry into Buena Vista Street up to one hour in advance of your reservation time, if the land is at capacity and using its virtual queue. In addition, if the Simba Lot is closed to entry, show your reservation to a parking cast member for assistance.

Disney says that its no-show policy on reservation applies, so if you don't arrive at your schedule time, you may be charged $10 per person in your group. You can cancel at least one day in advance to avoid the fee, but that means you can't just make a dining reservation to skip the Buena Vista Street virtual queue during busy times.

Parking is $10 at the Simba Lot and temperature checks and masks remain required. Locations within Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street may use virtual queues to ensure safe physical distancing within. And mobile ordering is available for many of the open restaurants at Downtown Disney, so check the official Disneyland app for those.

And, of course, if you don't want to head out at all right now, there's always ShopDisney.com.

