Disney to Lay Off 4,000 More Cast Members

The Walt Disney Company will lay off 4,000 more cast members than it initially announced, according to a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission posted Wednesday night.
Disney had announced earlier this year that it would lay off 28,000 cast members from its Parks segment. The new 10-K filing says the company will lay off 32,000 cast members by the end of March 2021 - which will be a full year after the company’s theme parks initially closed due to the pandemic.
That’s an additional 4,000 employees who will be losing their jobs, as Disney continues to struggle with lower than expected attendance at Walt Disney World in Florida and the ongoing closures of the Disneyland Resort in California and the Disney Cruise Line.
“Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force. As part of these actions, the employment of approximately 32,000 employees primarily at Parks, Experiences and Products will terminate in the first half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, as of October 3, 2020, approximately 37,000 employees who are not scheduled for employment termination were on furlough as a result of COVID-19’s impact on our businesses,” the filing said.
The layoffs represent about 20 percent of the 155,000 employees that Disney said it had in its Parks segment as of October.Tweet
It's kinda hard to employ people when you can't actually put them to work. With one out of two domestic resorts basically closed and the cruise line not operating, this was always going to be the result.
Regarding Epic Universe, I hope/think it's not done. But they are clearly done putting resources into it until the economy rebounds. There's talk that Super Nintendo will be built at USF in the next few years in order to meet contractual deadlines. Between that and the Fantastic Beasts problems, they're almost going to have to go back to square one with that park. We may not see it for a decade.
We get it TH Creative, it's the second time you mention that. Yes it sucks people are loosing their jobs and yes Comcast will build Epic Universal but it will take about a year longer.
People are losing their jobs and livelihood and some on a themepark website want to use it to stir the pot. Classy.
Or some want to put it on a theme park website to acknowledge a reality. WDI cut loose dozens of people in pre-construction and construction executive management -- some who have been with the company for decades. If you believe the chatter, Guardians, Harmonius and Rat are the last things being built at WDW. Apparently, TRON is in mothballs and when construction re-starts and the attraction opens, WDW will have nothing in the works.
Likewise, UC drops a hundred jobs and (beyond the Dino coaster) Universal has nothing planned for the future.
See? As far as attraction development goes, I'm noting that BOTH resorts are sitting at a dead stop.
Fair enough.
I hope, I hope, I hope, I hope this crap is gone by early May and that Disney and Comcast just STOMP on the accelerator.
And by the way, thanks again to the idiot governor of California for continuing to deny paychecks to thousands of USH and DLR employees as well as cash flow to the Disney and Comcast. Newsom is without question one of the reasons WDW has had to cut CMs.
In his defense, I hear he left a fat tip after he and his millionaire lobbyist pals enjoyed their dinner at The French Laundry.
In a related story (that I may have missed reading on TPI), Universal announced similar layoffs — including hundreds at Universal Creative. The Orlando Sentinel: “Universal Orlando is laying off 1,123 salaried employees at its creative division, theme parks and resorts, the company has disclosed in a federally required notice of mass layoffs.
“Universal disclosed in the notice that 373 employees losing their jobs worked at the Universal Creative office at 8523 Commodity Circle. The majority of the layoffs — 678 people — are occurring at 1000 Universal Studios Plaza, offices located near the theme parks. None of these positions involved hourly workers, the company said.”
So is Epic Universe done?