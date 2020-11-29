Universal Announces Super Nintendo World Opening Date

The long-awaited Super Nintendo World land at Universal Studios Japan will open on February 4, 2021, the Osaka theme park announced today.

The land first was scheduled to open last summer but was delayed due to the pandemic. However, fans soon will have the opportunity to enter the land designed to evoke real-life video game, including riding a Mario Kart.

Universal Studios Japan also released some new photos of the land and from inside the main attraction, Mario Kart Koopa's Challenge.

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the grand opening.

