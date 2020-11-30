Hong Kong Disneyland Closes for Third Time

Hong Kong Disneyland has closed again due to Covid-19. Disney announced the park's closure today, effective immediately. This is the third time that the park has closed due to the pandemic, having originally closed on January 26 and then again on July 15, following a June 18 reopening. The park reopened for the second time on September 25.

Here is the statement from the park: "As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close beginning December 2. We are in close contact with health authorities and the government about the situation and will announce a reopening date once they determine it is advisable. The park is also scheduled to close today (December 1)."

The park had just celebrated the opening of its expanded Castle of Magical Dreams, which kicked off its 15th anniversary celebration. Even before the pandemic, Hong Kong Disneyland was struggling with attendance, posting a 15 percent decline in 2019, according to the TEA/AECOM Theme Index report. Unrest in the district due to protests against the Chinese government has driven many visitors away from Hong Kong.

However, Disney has ambitious expansion plans for the resort, including new Frozen and Marvel-themed attractions. The new castle was the focal point, providing a visual symbol of a refreshed and enlarged park, which already was home to Mystic Manor — a bucket list attraction for many Disney theme park fans around the world.

With Hong Kong Disneyland's closure, the parks at half of Disney's resorts around the world are now closed to guests, including Hong Kong, Disneyland Paris, and the Disneyland Resort in California. Parks at the Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disneyland, and the Walt Disney World Resort remain open at this point.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (6)