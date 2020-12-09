Universal Orlando Extends Holiday Tour Dates

Universal Orlando is adding more dates for its new Holiday Tour, which now is scheduled to run every night from December 13 through January 3, 2021.

The upcharge tour is the only way to see The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this year, as it runs after hours exclusively for tour participants. In addition to the Hogwarts show, the tour also includes priority access to Universal's Holiday Experience Featuring Macy's Balloons walkthrough, a tour of the new Holiday Tribute Store, a meet and greet with The Grinch at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoopendous (including a Hot Cocoa Bar), plus a special, themed gift.

Park-to-Park theme park admission is required in addition to a tour reservation. Tour prices vary by date and start at $59.99 plus tax, with a $10 discount for Universal Orlando annual passholders. Capacity is limited and reservations must be made in advance, either online or by calling 1-866-346-9350 between 9am and 7pm Eastern Time.

Universal Orlando also has extended its "Black Friday" vacation package, offering 40 percent of a four-day, two-park vacation package with hotel accommodations. Packages for travel through April 30, 2021 start at $1,292 for a family of four and are available on Universal's website. Blockout dates apply.

And if you would like to price some more options on a Universal Orlando vacation in the new year, our travel partner is offering three extra days free with the purchase of a two-day Universal Orlando theme park ticket, as well as hotel packages including this five-days-for-the-price-of-two deal. Check their Universal Orlando tickets and vacation packages page for details.

