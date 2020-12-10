What Makes for the Perfect Theme Park Queue?

What makes a queue perfect?

Okay, I imagine many of you right now are saying, "being empty." But I am not talking about the number of people waiting in a line. Let's focus on the physical structure of a queue and what makes it perfect from an operations perspective.

We could talk about the aesthetics and storytelling potential of queues — and those are important. But the primary function of a theme park queue is to manage people while they wait to board an attraction. If a queue fails to do that, it can't be perfect. So let's start there, with operations. And let's limit this conversation to physical queues, ignoring for the moment very real debates that we could have over virtual queues and reservation systems.

I started thinking about queues again when I was writing my newspaper column this week: If the COVID pandemic was managed like a Disney ride. In it, I wrote that the difference between good and great workers are that good workers can manage a crisis, while great workers prevent them from happening in the first place.

My go to example here is from working on Walt Disney World's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, where the best cast members deftly managed families with anxious children. Disney rules prohibit dispatching ride vehicles with crying children on them, so we wanted to get potential criers out of the queue and off to the side until they were relaxed and ready to ride.

The design of a queue can help operators anticipate and manage potential problems with guests. When I worked Thunder and Pirates of the Caribbean, I very rarely actually needed to ask you how many people were in your party. I already knew. With experience, load operators stop focusing on the party directly in front of them and learn to see deeper into the queue.

Queue design can help that, of course. At Disney World's Magic Kingdom, guests approach the load platforms at Pirates and Thunder by walking down relatively long ramps that allow loaders a good view of approaching parties. That allowed me time to figure out who was with whom and whether anyone was going to be a problem. Were there kids who looked like they did not want to be there and might start crying? Were there women who might be pregnant? Or children who might be too short to ride?

But at Disneyland, guests walk up a staircase to the Thunder load platform, robbing cast members of the chance to see deeper into the queue. On Star Tours, the queue makes a hard turn around a blind corner just before load. I can't imagine how cast members on those rides can see anyone in their queues before they reach the load point.

That's a lost opportunity for proactive guest management. To me, a perfect queue allows operators to see who is coming. And it includes other aids, such as handrails or stanchions measured to the ride's height requirement, so operators have another visual reference to double- or triple-check a child's height before boarding.

And let's not forget accessibility. A perfectly designed queue should be accessible, so that persons with disabilities and their companions do not miss any of the queue experience or are put at any advantage or disadvantage in wait time. But the perfect queue also enables ops employees to get those parties onto the ride without missing a beat. Again, visual notice of approaching parties helps, as do alternate load stations where guests with disabilities can take the extra time they need to get onto the ride without slowing or stopping dispatch for others. Disneyland's Space Mountain looks like a great one to me on this account.

I would love to hear from other readers who have worked ops as to which queues they love and which ones they hate, from an operations perspective. And for those of you who have not worked in a park, which queues always seem to flow well for you? Let's talk about best practices in queue design, in the comments.

* * *

