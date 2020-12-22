Tokyo Disney Raises Prices on Select Dates

The Tokyo Disney Resort is joining the industry trend toward variable pricing on single-day theme park tickets. The home of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea today announced its new pricing plan, which will increase the price of one-day tickets on weekends and holidays by ¥500 (US$4.83).

The change goes into effect on March 20, 2021. The price of a one-day ticket will remain ¥8200 ($US71.13) on non-holiday weekdays, jumping to ¥8700 on weekends and holidays, including the spring vacation period and Golden Week.

"The new variable pricing will enable a more equal distribution throughout the year of guests visiting the Parks, further enhancing the Park experience for guests," the resort said in its press release.

Tokyo Disney owner Oriental Land Co. also today announced a new Early Entry Ticket to Tokyo DisneySea for Tokyo Disney hotel guests. The ¥3000 (US$28.95) will allow hotel guests to enter the park one hour early, at 8am, to enjoy select attractions and get a jump on obtaining Standby Passes before other guests enter the park.

A park admission ticket is required in addition to the Early Entry Ticket. The Early Entry Ticket will be available for admissions between February 20 and March 31, 2021.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)