What is the world's best theme park? We surveyed our newsletter subscribers to find the answer this year, and today we are pleased to announce the finalists that will compete for the Best Theme Park honor in our 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards.
If you've already glanced below, you might notice that we are presenting just three finalists in this category. When determining the cutoff to make the finals, I looked for natural breaks in the vote tallies. And in the best park category, three theme parks stood so far ahead of the rest of the pack that it just made no sense to pad the field with extra contenders.
So, without further delay, here are your three finalists for Best Theme Park:
Disneyland, Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, California
Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando, Florida
Tokyo DisneySea, Tokyo Disney Resort, Tokyo, Japan
All three parks are multiple-time past winners of this honor, with IOA being our defending champion. Please make the case for your favorite, in the comments.
A final note: You might have noticed that we did not present a final-round vote in the Best New Attraction category. For that survey, we offered 19 candidates to our newsletter subscribers, and one of those 19 ended up getting a majority of the votes in that first round, eliminating the need for a final-round runoff. (You might say that it was a, uh, "runaway" victory.)
We will announce the winners of the 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2021.
I'm 100% a Universal fanboy but out of those 3 had to vote for Tokyo DisneySea. I've watched many walkthroughs and it just looks amazing. I think once Epic Universe gets built it will definitely be the one to beat but until then Tokyo just wins. I'm interested to see what Universal Beijing will look like because it also looks amazing!
My 2 favorites are on the list; would love to go to Tokyo one day.
Hmmm. This one is tough. All three are great (though I have never been to TDS). I think each has an argument, even though I personally am not as in love with Island's of Adventure as others are. I personally have Magic Kingdom as my all-time favorite, but totally understand those who give the edge to Disneyland. It is the OG after all.
I'm an AP holder to one of them.
I was on the opening Ride/Show Operations Management team for another of them.
I only visited the third once while jet-lagged and feeling constantly overstimulated and blown away. That's the one I voted for.