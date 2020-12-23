What Is the World's Best Theme Park?

What is the world's best theme park? We surveyed our newsletter subscribers to find the answer this year, and today we are pleased to announce the finalists that will compete for the Best Theme Park honor in our 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

If you've already glanced below, you might notice that we are presenting just three finalists in this category. When determining the cutoff to make the finals, I looked for natural breaks in the vote tallies. And in the best park category, three theme parks stood so far ahead of the rest of the pack that it just made no sense to pad the field with extra contenders.

So, without further delay, here are your three finalists for Best Theme Park:

Disneyland, Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, California

Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando, Florida

Tokyo DisneySea, Tokyo Disney Resort, Tokyo, Japan

All three parks are multiple-time past winners of this honor, with IOA being our defending champion. Please make the case for your favorite, in the comments.

A final note: You might have noticed that we did not present a final-round vote in the Best New Attraction category. For that survey, we offered 19 candidates to our newsletter subscribers, and one of those 19 ended up getting a majority of the votes in that first round, eliminating the need for a final-round runoff. (You might say that it was a, uh, "runaway" victory.)

We will announce the winners of the 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2021. And as approach the new year, please allow us to make one more pitch for our domestic travel partner, which offers discounted tickets to theme parks around the nation.

* * *

