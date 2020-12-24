Watch: A Merry Universal Harry Potter Grinchmas

Merry Christmas, theme park fans! I know that the pandemic is keeping many of you from visiting the parks this holiday season, so I would like to summon the Ghost of Christmases Past to bring you some of our favorite Christmas videos from the Universal theme parks, so you can enjoy a theme park Christmas celebration at home.

Fire up your Chromecast or Apple TV and put this one up on your TV to enjoy highlights from Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood for the next hour. We have plenty from the Grinch, plus the Macy's holiday parade and Celestina Warbeck, wrapped up with the Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.





And Disney fans, we are not forgetting you this year. Stay tuned later tonight for our Very Merry Disney Christmas playlist.

