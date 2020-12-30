Should Theme Parks Require Advance Reservations to Visit?

The Universal Orlando theme parks closed for capacity just 10 minutes after opening this morning. It was the third straight day this week that the resort has had to close Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure due to capacity crowds.

Yes, the parks are operating at just 35 percent of their usual capacities due to the need for increased physical distancing during the pandemic. But theme parks shutting their gates to new visitors during Christmas week is nothing new. It happens almost every year.

And it's not just happening at Universal. You can't just decide to head over to the Walt Disney World theme parks at the last minute and expect to get in this week, either. But Disney is handling its capacity crowds in a very different way than Universal. And that raises an interesting question for theme park fans.

Ever since it reopened in July, Walt Disney World has been requiring visitors to make advance reservations to visit its theme parks using the new Disney Park Pass system. Six Flags and other parks also have required advance reservations to visit their reopened parks this season. If you can't reserve a specific date because all spots are claimed, it's tough luck. Pick another day, or stay home.

But Universal did not implement any sort of advance reservation system, choosing instead to operate under the traditional "first-come, first-served" system. As a result, Universal has had to close its gates to newcomers on several occasions this year, especially after it introduced a sharply discounted seasonal pass to locals after canceling Halloween Horror Nights last summer. Universal Orlando's parks have been packed on weekends and even during the week before Christmas, as Floridians rushed to get as much time as they could in the parks before the passes expired on Christmas Eve.

It's a different crowd this week, including a fair number of tourists from elsewhere in the United States. But it's still enough to fill the parks' reduced capacities.

That means Universal visitors must be up and in line perhaps hours before the parks open, in order to be certain of getting in. Meanwhile, Walt Disney World visitors can take their time arriving, since their place in the parks was essentially guaranteed when they made their Disney Park Pass reservation, however long ago that was.

Yes, that meant that the Disney visitors had to get it in gear to make reservations weeks in advance to secure a place, especially for Disney's Hollywood Studios, which has the lowest capacity of the four Walt Disney World theme parks. But if you couldn't book the dates you wanted, you weren't left hanging at the gates as some wanna-be Universal visitors this week might have been. (If you are in Orlando this week, please tell us in the comments about your experiences visiting the parks.)

Which system do you prefer?

I suppose that is tempting to suggest that parks use advance reservation systems during periods when they are likely to hit capacity, such as during Christmas week. But customers hate inconsistent messaging. It is far easier to tell guests that they need to use an advance reservation system whenever they want to visit than to try to teach them that they need to use the reservation system only if they are visiting on certain dates, but not on others. Good luck getting that message to stick with people.

An advance reservation system also may limit parks' ability to overbook on popular dates — increasing a park's attendance (and revenue) by admitting late-comers after enough early arrivals have left for the day. People who can't get those initial reservations might not choose to travel to a reservations-required park while they might be willing to book a trip to a "you takes your chances" one. That creates some incentive for a park not to spend the money to develop and maintain an advance reservation system.

Even if vaccine distribution allows parks to return to full capacity sometime in 2021, crowd sizes might still overwhelm some parks, as they were doing more and more before Covid-19 hit. So the question whether to implement an advance reservation requirement — including moving to date-specific tickets — will remain.

As a fan, which system would you like to see parks use — one that requires visitors to book a specific date or the old way of allowing people to try to visit at any time?

* * *

