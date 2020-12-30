Shanghai Disneyland Tops Out Its New Zootopia Ride

Shanghai Disneyland has topped out construction of the main attraction in its upcoming Zootopia land — the first Disney theme park attraction themed to the Oscar-winning animated film.

Disney announced the new Zootopia expansion early last year, with construction going vertical last summer.

"The installation of the steel roof deck today marked the structure topping out of the attraction, which will fully immerse guests in the mammalian metropolis of Zootopia and will invite them to join in an adventure with Judy and Nick, the lead characters from the hit, Academy Award-winning animated movie," Shanghai Disney Resort said in its press release.



Photos and images courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

Cast members at the resort, joined by leaders from the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort and Shanghai Shendi Group, signed the steel roof deck before its installation and watched as the attraction was topped out.

Disney has not yet officially provided a name or opening date for or more detailed description of the land and its attraction, save for some concept art.

Zootopia will be the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

* * *

