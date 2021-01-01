Islands of Adventure Leads 20th Theme Park Insider Awards

Happy New Year from Pasadena, California, where there is no Tournament of Roses parade this year nor a Rose Bowl game. That means the biggest thing in town today actually is... the presentation of the 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards!
More than 7,000 readers participated in this year's selection process, which was based upon year-end surveys of our newsletter subscribers, followed by final-round voting on the website. Congratulations to all the finalists and our winners.
Best New Attraction: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
Disney's Hollywood Studios
This one was such a "runaway" that we didn't need a final-round vote, as Disney's first dark ride devoted to its first couple won a clear majority of the votes in our first round survey. Read our review.
Best Hotel: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
Walt Disney World
Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge recaptures the award for the first time since 2008, giving it a fourth win in this category.
Best Restaurant: Mythos Restaurant
Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
The Islands of Adventure restaurant continues its dominance in this category, repeating as champion and claiming the award for a record ninth time.
Best Show: Fantasmic!
Disneyland
Disneyland might be closed, along with all the other California theme parks, but Fantasmic! won again in this category, claiming it for the third time. Top 25 Shows
Best Roller Coaster: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Hagrid's outran our defending champion, Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance, riding its US-record seven launches and impressive show scenes to this year's title. Yes, it was a tough year for "traditional" coasters, with so many regional parks closed or running abbreviated seasons, keeping much of the coaster fan base at home. But Hagrid's enjoyed enough crossover appeal to make it a winner. Top 25 Coasters
Best Attraction: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disneyland
Disney's top Star Wars attraction goes two-for-two in this category, repeating as champion and claiming the award in both years since the ride debuted at Walt Disney World a little over 12 months ago. Top 25 Attractions
Best Theme Park: Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure
Universal Orlando's second gate repeats, winning our top honor for a record seventh time, coming in ahead of and breaking its tie with runner-up Tokyo DisneySea, which is a six-time winner of this award.Tweet
Pretty Good! This is always a fun subjective poll. I agree with all of them, except...
Best Restaurant: I'd give it either to Be Our Guest or Le Cellier.
Best Theme Park: I'd give it either to Magic Kingdom or Disneyland.
Obviously, I am biased toward the Disney parks haha. But I would give the best coaster to Hagrid's! It is amazing. As I have said elsewhere, IoA just doesn't do it for me overall and I get nauseous pretty quick.
How did Universal’s Islands of Adventure won best park? Tokyo DisneySea was robbed.
Mythos winning again is surprising but as said above, the cost per quality food is the best. Other theme park restaurants may have very high quality food but they cost 2x or 3x as much. All other winners are also deserving.
I do wonder if Florida being the dominant theme park market may have skewed a few of these this year, as every single winner came from that area. Perhaps in the future these awards should have regional subcategories and/or separate destination parks from regional parks. Anyway, a great collection of deserving winners.
Fair enough. With 2020 pretty much being a wash on new rides, not too many surprises.
Mythos winning again was both surprising and not. I wondered “what’s it’s secret”? I think the secret is that it’s a Tiffin’s quality restaurant at a fractional of the price.