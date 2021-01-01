Islands of Adventure Leads 20th Theme Park Insider Awards

Happy New Year from Pasadena, California, where there is no Tournament of Roses parade this year nor a Rose Bowl game. That means the biggest thing in town today actually is... the presentation of the 20th annual Theme Park Insider Awards!

More than 7,000 readers participated in this year's selection process, which was based upon year-end surveys of our newsletter subscribers, followed by final-round voting on the website. Congratulations to all the finalists and our winners.

Best New Attraction: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Disney's Hollywood Studios

This one was such a "runaway" that we didn't need a final-round vote, as Disney's first dark ride devoted to its first couple won a clear majority of the votes in our first round survey. Read our review.

Best Hotel: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

Walt Disney World

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge recaptures the award for the first time since 2008, giving it a fourth win in this category.

Best Restaurant: Mythos Restaurant

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

The Islands of Adventure restaurant continues its dominance in this category, repeating as champion and claiming the award for a record ninth time.

Best Show: Fantasmic!

Disneyland

Disneyland might be closed, along with all the other California theme parks, but Fantasmic! won again in this category, claiming it for the third time. Top 25 Shows

Best Roller Coaster: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Hagrid's outran our defending champion, Cedar Point's Steel Vengeance, riding its US-record seven launches and impressive show scenes to this year's title. Yes, it was a tough year for "traditional" coasters, with so many regional parks closed or running abbreviated seasons, keeping much of the coaster fan base at home. But Hagrid's enjoyed enough crossover appeal to make it a winner. Top 25 Coasters

Best Attraction: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disneyland

Disney's top Star Wars attraction goes two-for-two in this category, repeating as champion and claiming the award in both years since the ride debuted at Walt Disney World a little over 12 months ago. Top 25 Attractions

Best Theme Park: Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando's second gate repeats, winning our top honor for a record seventh time, coming in ahead of and breaking its tie with runner-up Tokyo DisneySea, which is a six-time winner of this award.

