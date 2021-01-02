Disney World Offers New Discount as Park Hopping Returns

Park Hopping is back at Walt Disney World, as the resort also is introducing a new ticket discount offer for Florida residents.

Disney had prohibited guests from visiting more than one theme park per day once the parks reopened last July. Guests needed to reserve the dates they wished to visit specific parks using the new Disney Park Pass online reservation tool. Once they picked a park and a day, they could not move over to another park later on that day. But starting yesterday, annual passholders and other Disney World visitors with Park Hopper tickets could visit additional parks — just not until after 2pm.

That's new rule for Park Hopping at Walt Disney World during the pandemic. You must continue to reserve an initial park visit using Disney Park Pass, but after 2pm you are free to visit another Disney World theme park without having to make a reservation. Blockout dates continue to apply for some annual passholders and cast members, however.

Park-to-park bus transportation will be available in the afternoons, Disney has said that however cast members will verify that you have a Park Hopper ticket or privileges before you will be allowed to board. And once a theme park reaches its capacity, no additional Park Hopper admissions into it will be allowed.

As for the new offer, Walt Disney World is offering two-, three-, and four-day Florida Resident Discover Disney tickets, for $149 to $199 per ticket, starting Monday. Note that these are not Park Hoppers, but one-park-per-day tickets. The ticket does not have to be used on consecutive days, but the two-day tickets expire March 11, while the three- and four-day tickets expire June 18. Blockout dates apply: January 16 - January 18, February 13 - February 15, March 26 - April 11, and May 28 - 31.

If you choose the four-day ticket, that works out to $50 a day — which is pretty much the cheapest Disney World day ticket available right now. The deal ia available starting Monday on the Disney World website.

With the pandemic continuing to limit travel options, the Orlando-area theme parks will continue to look for Florida residents to drive traffic for the next several months, led by deals such as this one.

