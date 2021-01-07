Universal Orlando Kicks Off 2021 With New Discounts

The discounts keep coming for Orlando-area theme parks. Universal Orlando today revealed its latest deal - discounts on four-day theme park tickets, plus three months free on two-park seasonal or annual passes. And Florida residents can get three days at the parks free with the purchase of a one day ticket.

Our travel partner, an authorized seller of Universal Orlando tickets, has the four-day ticket deal available at $243.99 for adults for a one-park-per-day base ticket. (That price includes tax, which is not included in prices quoted on Universal Orlando's website.) The price is $301 for a Park-to-Park ticket, which is needed if you want to ride the Hogwarts Express between Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

If you want to add Volcano Bay, which is scheduled to reopen for the season by March 1, the prices are $301 for the base ticket and $361 for the Park-to-Park.

The four days must be used within seven days of the ticket's first use but are otherwise valid through December 17, if you want to buy now for a future visit. Tickets with this offer must be purchased by April 27, however.

The annual pass offer is now available on Universal's website, as is the Florida resident deal, which gives you four days for the $181 (pre-tax) price of an undiscounted one-day Park-to-Park ticket. That deal is valid through April 30.

Last week, the Walt Disney World Resort introduced its own ticket discount for Florida residents: two-to-four-day Florida Resident Discover Disney tickets, for $149 to $199 per ticket. These are not Park Hoppers and blockout dates apply, though the longer tickets may be used as late as June 18.

To see other Universal ticket options, as well as package discounts with other Central Florida theme parks, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

