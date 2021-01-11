Sesame Street Drive-Thru Coming to SeaWorld San Diego

Another California theme park is turning to a drive-through event to allow paying visitors inside. SeaWorld San Diego announced today that it will debut "Sesame Street Parade of Lights Drive-Thru" on Friday through Sunday evenings at the park, starting this weekend.

"This is an exciting new way for families to experience SeaWorld's Sesame Street Party Parade and an incredible winter wonderland of lights from the safety of their own cars," SeaWorld San Diego President Marilyn Hannes said. "As we continue to promote our enhanced health and safety protocols, we are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity so our guests can enjoy SeaWorld like never before."

Six Flags Magic Mountain in November started offering a drive-through version of its Holiday in the Park event in order to welcome paying guests while California's theme parks remain closed under regional stay-home orders. Six Flags has extended that event through the end of this month. SeaWorld's drive-through will continue through February 14.

"After passing through the entrance, guests will begin their journey by meandering through a winter wonderland of lights lined with their Sesame Street friends physically distanced on parade floats while listening to Sesame Street music along the way. The excitement continues as guests venture under the illuminated Skytower and watch in awe as they drive through two different tunnels of lights before cruising through the Sesame Street Village," SeaWorld said in its press release.

The price is $49.99 per car, with 50 percent discounts for Pass members and 25 percent off for Fun Card holders. The park is also selling snack pack add-ons for $35-60, including hot chocolate, cotton candy, and bubble wands, with a plush toy and superhero cape added at the higher price point. Date-and-time-specific tickets must be purchased in advance on the SeaWorld website.

