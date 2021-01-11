How Will Disney's New Early Entry Benefit Affect Wait Times?

stop its Disney's Magical Express airport bus shuttle was big news. But it's the second half of today's announcement from Walt Disney World that will affect more theme park guests.Disney's news that it will
Starting later this year, Disney's hotel guests will get 30 minutes of Early Theme Park Entry to all four theme parks, every day. That could leave Walt Disney World visitors who do not stay at one of Disney's hotels facing longer lines and fewer ways to avoid them.
Our traditional advice to visitors of any theme park is to arrive before opening so that they can get on popular attractions before other visitors fill their queues. But Disney World's Early Theme Park Entry will give hotel guests a 30-minute head start that could drive popular attractions' wait times over an hour before other guests even enter the parks.
The big question is... will Early Theme Park Entry give Disney's hotel guests access to all of a park's attractions or only to a limited number, as has been the case with the old Extra Magic Hours? And if the access is limited, which attractions will be included? Those details will affect what strategies that non-hotel guests may be able to employ to minimize wait times during their visit.
Disney for years has been offering its hotel guests early admission to the parks through the now-discontinued Extra Magic Hours program. But that program only targeted one or two parks per day, allowing us to recommend that non-hotel visitors go to the other theme parks on any given day. That way, they could enter a truly empty theme park at opening. But when Early Theme Park Entry, no park will be empty of guests when non-hotel visitors enter.
That's the glass-half-empty view. The optimistic view is that Disney's hotel guests will be spread among all four parks instead of overloading one park in the morning. But without Fastpass+ allowing day guests a shot at claiming low-wait admission to top rides, early access has been the best way for people to avoid long mid-day lines. If hotel guests fill the queues for Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Frozen Ever After, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, and Flight of Passage each morning, visitors who did not pay up for one of Disney's hotel rooms are going to be looking at getting fewer rides overall during their trip as they must wait longer for those "tough gets" at each park.
Ideally for non-hotel guests, Disney will continue to open the virtual queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to all scheduled park guests at 7am each day, so those visitors have the same chance as hotel guests for getting the toughest get at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Obviously, Disney is using this new benefit to drive more of its visitors to book its hotel rooms. With park attendance expected to continue to lag normal levels due to the pandemic, Disney would like to get as high a percentage of its visitors staying on site as possible. If Disney cannot maximize theme park attendance at this time due to the pandemic, it definitely needs to maximize the revenue it earns from each person who does visit. And the best way to do that means converting them to on-site hotel stays.
I read this earlier this morning, and it has been troubling me since. As a person who does not stay onsite to save money, I have been wondering how this will effect our next trip.
We have not been in a couple of years, but the last time we went was when there was extra morning magic everyday at Animal Kingdom. Without staying onsite it was next to impossible to get a fastpass for Flight of Passage. So on our last day we stood in line for an hour to get into the park, then another two hours in the FoP queue. This is just the reality of it all.
At the same time, I am hoping that I am overreacting to the news. We use touring plans at both Disney and Universal, and Universal also has given their resort guests early entry into their parks every morning in the past. There are touring plans for those who can and cannot use this perk, and the plans worked very well for us despite not getting early entry. One of the things the plan said about riding Forbidden Journey was to not get in line in the morning if the line was more than 30 minutes long. When we were let in, it was already an hour line, but sure enough, by mid-morning the posted wait time shrunk to 30 minutes.
So here is hoping that adjustments to the plans I use will be made in the next year so we can use them just as successfully as we have used them in past.
Isn't the problem Fastpass+? Because all the fastpasses are taken before you get there, you're forced to stand in line, and now, with this change, the lines will be clogged even before you start?
I ask because Magic Morning Hours work like a charm at Disneyland. They make the price of a hotel completely worth it (because you can bang out half the park before lunch then go take a break at the pool), and while I guess it makes life a little less fun for the plebes, it's not like it destroys their day.
Bottom line: if you're rich, Disney is great; if not, increasingly less so.
Maybe I'm selfish here but is half an hour all that great? Yes you'll get on two (possibly three?) attractions, but that half hour is gonna go by really quickly. Going in for a whole hour to explore with fewer crowds always feels like a really great perk. It's enough time to be able to just enjoy the experience. With half an hour you're going to feel about as stressed out as all the people waiting at the gate.
The way I see this going, if you're looking to get on the newest attraction at the resort, you'll pretty much need to stay on site or be prepared to wait several hours. Other than that, I don't see it significantly impacting the parks other than off-property guests having to wait a bit more in the morning. A half-hour may allow resort guests to get first dibs on their attraction of choice, but by the time they get out they'll likely be joined by everyone else, so I doubt many will put in extra effort to do this except for the most popular attractions. Plus, it should also make trip planning much easier for all involved. Yes, this may be seen as an unfair system to those who won't benefit from it, but let's be honest...Disney has always and will always give preferential treatment to those willing to spend more at their resort by staying on property. Despite the downsides of this system, I think this is a better setup than the old way of opening one park early each day.
Wow, Disney just loves to stick it to their off-site guests.
Has it been confirmed that rides will be open 30 min before the parks open? Because it sounds to me like this is just giving hotel guests the opportunity to be the first ones in the queue.
JT - Disney isn’t sticking it to off-site guests. Universal has been doing the same for years. Universal only offers it to high-dollar hotels where Disney is offering to all their hotels, even the lowest priced. There have always been perks for staying onsite and now the perks just changed.
Not correct Joseph, Universal offers to ALL their hotel properties, even their partner hotels that are not owned by Lowes or Universal.
The perk reserved for their High-Dollar hotels are Express Passes.
Which is really just a paid version of fastpass.
For me the biggest impact of this will be the inability to predict individual park crowd levels. EMH helped guests to decide which park to visit on a given day. Even if you were an on-site guest, you might want to avoid an EMH park based on anticipated crowd levels driven by the extra hours and entertainment schedule, or if you simply didn't want to wake up before dawn during EMH. However, with all four parks essentially equal on every day, there's no way to know how crowded a park will be until you're actually inside the park.
If anything, this might increase the value of park hoppers (assuming WDW eventually removes current COVID-19 park hopping restrictions) than it will increase the value of staying on-site.
Honestly, this change seems to have come out of left field, and I wonder if WDW did any study to see what impact the old EMH program had on crowd levels. I fear that Disney has no idea what will happen once these new hours go into effect.