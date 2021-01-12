Disney to Install 'Soul'-Themed Jazz Exhibit at Epcot

The Walt Disney World Resort will be bring a little more "Soul" to Epcot's The American Adventure, starting next month.

The resort announced today the installation of a new exhibit themed to the Disney-Pixar animated movie "Soul" and featuring a "musical tour" of Jazz around the nation. Here's a video press release about the exhibit, which will be called "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure."

The addition of a "Soul" themed exhibit in The American Adventure continues the addition of Disney and Pixar-themed IP in the park, which should see the opening of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in World Showcase's France pavilion sometime soon.

Replies (4)