Disney to Install 'Soul'-Themed Jazz Exhibit at Epcot

The resort announced today the installation of a new exhibit themed to the Disney-Pixar animated movie "Soul" and featuring a "musical tour" of Jazz around the nation. Here's a video press release about the exhibit, which will be called "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure."
The addition of a "Soul" themed exhibit in The American Adventure continues the addition of Disney and Pixar-themed IP in the park, which should see the opening of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in World Showcase's France pavilion sometime soon.
Innoventions no longer exists. Those buildings have been, or are in the process of being, demolished.
Kinda hard to put a new exhibit in the middle of a construction zone Chad. Better to have it in American Adventure where people don't have to navigate construction wall mazes. If this was being installed next year, sure, put it front and center, but placing it Inoventions will just hinder renovation of the area, and make it difficult for guests to find amidst all of the construction.
First, great movie. Second, surprised not at Studios but it does make sense with jazz such an American art form so putting it here would be nice.
Wouldn’t it make more sense to put it in the waste of space that is innoventions?