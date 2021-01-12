New 10,000-Room Resort Planned for Disney World Area

Plans are moving ahead for the replacement of the Villas at Grand Cypress, near the Walt Disney World Resort. Developers have announced plans for Evermore Orlando Resort on the 1,100-acre site.

The new billion-dollar resort ultimately will offer 10,000 bedrooms, mostly in purpose-built vacation rental homes from two to 11 bedrooms each. It also will feature Orlando’s first Conrad Hotel, with 433 rooms.



Conrad Hotel. Concept images courtesy Dart Interests

"Our approach solves the number-one problem for vacation renters - uncertainty in the quality of the home," Christopher Kelsey, the president of developer Dart Interests, said. "Almost all vacation rentals are owned by individuals, each with their own unique tastes and willingness to maintain the properties. Our centralized ownership model makes it possible for our guests to be certain that they are getting a first-class home with superior safety standards. Our scale also means that we can deliver a wider array of services to our guests making their visit easier and more enjoyable."



Flats at Evermore Orlando resort

Amenities at the resort will include 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and a spa at the Conrad Hotel, plus a 20-acre beach complex and an eight-acre "crystalline water amenity," as well as a new 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf course. The existing links-style New Course will remain open for play throughout construction.



Vacation houses

Evermore Orlando Resort's first phase is planned to open in summer 2023 with nearly 1,500 bedrooms. It will include the Conrad Hotel and 69 houses - ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms - plus 76 four-bedroom flats and 41 two- and four-bedroom villas. Bookings are set to begin sometime next year.

* * *

