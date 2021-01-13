Nine New Rides Coming to Reopened Bollywood Parks Dubai

Bollywood Parks Dubai will reopen to guests on January 21 after closing for the pandemic last spring. In the meantime, the park has added nine new rides, led by the world's tallest swing ride plus several new children's and family rides.

The swing ride is the Bollywood SkyFlyer, which rises to 460 feet over the Dubai Parks & Resorts complex. Other new attractions include:

Abraa ka Dabra, a rocking boat ride in Rustic Ravine

Hawa Hawai, a flying carousel ride in Mela Junction

Monsoon Masti, a water-shooting spinner ride in Mela Junction

Rocket, a children's drop ride in Rustic Ravine

Rodeo Ki Sawari, a spinner ride in Mela Junction

Tanga No.13, a wagon-themed school bus ride in Mumbai Chowk

Taxi No.1, a kiddie roller coaster in Mela Junction

Wheel of Stars, a 55-foot Ferris wheel

Take a look at the new rides, courtesy a teaser video from the park.

In addition, a new wooden coaster called Bombay Express will open later this year. For an overview of the park from when it opened in 2016, check out our video tour of Bollywood Parks Dubai.

For tickets to the Dubai Parks & Resorts theme parks, which also include Motiongate Dubai and Legoland Dubai, please visit our international ticket partner's Dubai Parks tickets page.

