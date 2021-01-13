Universal Orlando Focuses on Food for 2021's Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is coming back to Universal Studios Florida next month, with a focus this year on the flavors of Carnaval celebrations worldwide.

Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily at the Universal Orlando theme park from February 6 through March 28 and is included with park admission. Mardi Gras might be a New Orleans institution, but the "Fat Tuesday" before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday is celebrated with festivals around the world. Universal Orlando is bringing more than 70 dishes, many associated with some of those festivals, to Universal Studios Florida for this year's food-focused event.

This year's menu includes a Cuban sandwich, Jerk Chicken from the Bahamas, Shrimp coconut cream stew from Brazil, Beef Short Rib Poutine from Canada, Carnitas Arepas from Colombia, Pork Schnitzel Slider from Germany, Paella from Spain, a vegan Pholourie from Trinidad and Tobago, Roasted pork with smashed plantains from Puerto Rico, and a Crawfish Boil, Jambalaya, Muffuletta sandwich, Beignets, and an Andouille Twisted Tater from New Orleans.

What the event will not include is live headliner concerts, due to ongoing capacity restrictions because of the pandemic. Universal will stage its Mardi Grad parade floats throughout the park for photo ops as well as sending street musicians out to keep the good times rolling even without the event's traditional parade and big-name weekend concerts.

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be back this year, too, offering themed merchandise for the event. Universal Orlando will be offering a tasting lanyard for the event, as well as Carnival-themed food at Universal CityWalk and at the Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

