Loews, Universal Leave Senator's Fundraiser Hanging

Universal Orlando's hotel partner has canceled a planned fundraiser for a U.S. Senator who has been accused of helping to incite the attack on the Capitol earlier this month.

Loews Hotels had not organized the fundraiser for Sen. Josh Hawley [R-Mo.], but its Portofino Bay Hotel was the location that an associated PAC had booked for the three-day event over the Valentine's/President's Day weekend next month. After a social media campaign targeting Loews and Universal, Loews announced today that it had canceled the booking.

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels. — Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021

Hawley, an ally of President Trump, objected to the certification of President-elect Biden's victory in the Senate and stands accused of helping incite fellow Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, a battle that left five dead and led to the second impeachment of Trump.

Lawmakers across the political spectrum have been working to rally support in the wake of the attack. Here is what the Hawley PAC sent out:

Josh Hawley's leadership PAC just sent out a multi-font invite for a "fun-filled-family-friendly" fundraising event in Orlando next month amid the pandemic, featuring comic sans and three states pic.twitter.com/Bx4SrlPrmo — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) January 15, 2021

Now the event is off. Given the rate at which people involved in the attack are being arrested, the smart-ass in me wonders if canceling this event creates a missed opportunity. I am thinking of those police departments that invite people with warrants to some give-away event to collect a prize... and then arrest every sucker who shows up. Maybe the FBI could have booked some rooms at the Portofino, too, then collected a bunch of Hawley supporters in one go.

Hey, federal agents in black suits are part of the theme at Universal Orlando, aren't they?