Knott's Announces Season Pass Extension Into 2022

Disneyland might be canceling annual passes, but neighbor Knott's Berry Farm is extending them.

Jon Storbeck, the Vice President & General Manager of the Buena Park, Calif. theme park, updated fans today with a message noting that not only will all 2020 and 2021 season passes be honored for 2021, the park will extend those passes into 2022 for as many days as Knott's Berry Farm is closed in 2021.

The timing of today's message is no doubt meant to capture the attention of local theme park fans, who have been buzzing about Disney's announcement yesterday that it will "sunset" its AP program. Universal Studios Hollywood also threw a little shade today, too.

Hey Pass Members. Yeah, you. We just want to let you know that we ?? you. — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) January 15, 2021

Neither Knott's nor Universal have had the same usage by passholders as Disneyland, which drew twice as many visitors as Universal and more than four times as many as Knott's in 2019. And that's not including attendance at California Adventure, which slightly outdrew Universal by itself. That frees Knott's, Universal, and other local parks from the level of pressure that Disneyland was anticipating in having to accommodate its estimated million-plus passholders when parks were allowed to reopen at reduced capacities in California.

Disneyland officials said they would be developing a replacement for its current annual pass program, so the time between now and whenever Disneyland unveils that new program is prime time for Knott's to boost its relationship with and sell season passes to local fans who now find themselves without a Disneyland pass. That's why Storbeck posted today.

