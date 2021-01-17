Star Wars Gets a New Home at Downtown Disney

Disneyland is making some changes at Downtown Disney to attract shoppers while the resort's theme parks remain closed.

The Star Wars Trading Post is moving from its current location in the former WonderGround Gallery to a new, larger home in the old Rainforest Cafe building. Disney is playing this off as "a design inspired by a hidden jungle Resistance base," but experience Disneyland visitors will recognize the new location's former use as the themed restaurant's gift shop. Disneyland said that it will be installing "Rey’s iconic speeder" at the Trading Post's entrance, which has the extra space available for that since the adjacent Asian Street Eats kiosk closed.

Since Star Wars is moving west at Downtown Disney, that clears way for WonderGround Gallery to return, though with a broader inventory.

"With housewares and headbands, and Spirit Jerseys in an array of colors, WonderGround Gallery has something for the Disney fan’s home and their closet, along with its unique collection of art, gifts and collectibles," Disneyland said in a press release.

Disneyland is offering extra discounts on select merchandise in Downtown Disney to its most recent former annual passholders on Mondays through Thursdays, as it announced when it closed its annual pass program last week. That 30 percent discount starts tomorrow and continues through February 25. In addition, Disneyland is running a "Bring Home the Magic" sale on select items at World of Disney, Elias & Co. on Buena Vista Street, and Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop in the Stage 17 building at Disney California Adventure. Those items will be marked with gold shopping bag signs.

Those stores will be selling the annual and special-event merchandise that would have been featured in the parks, had they been open, including the Disney Parks 2021 collection and Lunar New Year items. Disney also is bringing back balloon vendors, on Buena Vista Street.

And even though Downtown Disney is closed to dining due to the Regional Stay Home order, select restaurants are selling food packed to go, including Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Earl of Sandwich, Jamba smoothies and snacks, Salt & Straw ice cream, Wetzel’s Pretzels, and Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Express, which is offering specially decorated Mardi Gras beignets through February 16 in addition to its gumbo to go.

The Downtown Disney District is open from 10am to 8pm daily, with parking at the Simba lot only, for $10 a car. Remember that Toy Story lot is now Orange County's largest Covid vaccination site.

If only I could Maxpass that.

