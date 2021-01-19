Disneyland Spills More About Its New Spider-Man Ride

Breaking news: Spider-Man's cover is blown! We have just learned that the web-slinger is none other than... the Sorcerer's Apprentice.

Well, that what I am taking away from Disneyland's announcement today of more details about the upcoming Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride in the new Avengers Campus land at Disney California Adventure. Web Slingers will be a 3D interactive dark ride in the old It's Tough to Be a Bug building in the Marvel-themed land, which is expected to debut sometime after the park is given approval to reopen by the state of California.

In a press release today, Disney filled in more detail about the ride, which is set in the headquarters of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (I'll leave it to you to figure out the acronym) program that Peter Parker has founded to train the next generation of STEM students. We knew that something would go terribly wrong - as it must in theme park attractions - and riders would need to use their new-found web-casting abilities to capture runaway Spider-Bots. But what, exactly, would go terribly wrong?

From Disney's reveal: "When Peter’s demonstration goes awry, the Spider-Bots are stuck in a replication loop, creating even more Spider-Bots!... As the mission continues, Spider-Bots will become harder and harder to beat as they continue to multiply."

Hmm... that sounds familiar.

On Web Slingers, guests effectively will get to play the role of the wizard Yensid (spell it backwards) and put everything right. And the ride will take place on the Avengers Campus, taking riders digitally through the land around the Web Slingers attraction as they try to capture the runaway Spider-Bots.

Star Tom Holland is reprising his role for the attraction and previewed it in a new video released by Disney today, which also gives us some fresh looks at the ride's gameplay gestures.



