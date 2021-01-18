'Moana' Attraction Leads New Epcot Poster Series

Here's some good news for Disney fans concerned about the fate of Epcot's announced new attractions. A new poster release suggests that the Moana-themed walk-through planned for the Walt Disney World park remains good to go.

Disney announced today the release of a seven posters themed to Epcot attractions, led by the "Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana" experience. Journey of Water was one of many new attractions announced for Epcot at the most recent D23 Expo. But with the pandemic scuttling plans across the theme park industry, the future of some of those projects fell into doubt. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that the company would "take a slightly finer-tooth comb, if you will, through those expenditures" when asked about Disney's park expansion plans.

The new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride in the expanded France pavilion is complete and expected to at least soft-open soon. Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind is moving forward quickly, as is the new Harmonious show on the World Showcase lagoon. And the Space 220 restaurant should open sometime this year, too. But the Mary Poppins attraction has fallen out of the conversation, as has the main building in the Dreamers Point section of what will be called the World Celebration land running down the middle of what is now Future World. Work on the Play Pavilion has been mothballed, so that left Moana in limbo.

As a walkthrough attraction featuring jumping-water effects that Disney fans might have first seen outside the Imagination pavilion, Journey of Water didn't seem to be a big enough investment to save Disney much by cutting. But it's also not going to drive any visits to the resort, so the attraction isn't worth much of a PR investment, either.



A preview of some of the posters

Therefore, a poster release might provide the perfect way to show fans that the project remains in the works. Then again, one of the other attractions featured in today's release is the old Kitchen Kabaret show in The Land pavilion, so Moana's appearance here might provide no guarantee that it has escaped Disney's theme park graveyard.

If you are interested in ordering one of the posters, the works by Disney illustrator Stacey Aoyama are available now on Disney's website. Matted prints sell for $40, while the Moana limited release goes for $99. Those will be serigraphs with metallic inks for the Epcot logo and attraction title.

