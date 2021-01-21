'Festival of the Lion King' Is Coming Back to Disney World

One of the Walt Disney World Resort's more popular live shows will return this summer.

Disney announced today that Festival of the Lion King will return to Disney's Animal Kingdom this summer. Walt Disney World had kept its major live entertainment productions closed even as it reopened the parks last summer, due to ongoing capacity restrictions to promote safe physical distancing.

To that end, when Festival of the Lion King reopens, it will be in a modified format, "including updates to choreography to allow for appropriate physical distancing," Disney said in its press release. In addition, audience seating will be modified to support distancing between parties.

But the return of this Animal Kingdom favorite means that dozens of performers will be coming back to work and visitors to the resort again will be able to enjoy one its most popular attractions. Festival of the Lion King ranked third among the world's top 25 theme park shows, from our annual survey of newsletter subscribers last year.

Disney said that it is beginning the cast recall process for Festival of the Lion King but has not announced a specific reopening date.

