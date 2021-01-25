Six Flags Great Adventure Tops Off Jersey Devil Coaster

New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure has topped off its next roller coaster - the park's 13th.

As previously announced, Jersey Devil Coaster will be a 3,000-foot RMC Raptor single-rail coaster, with three inversions and a top speed of 58 mph. With the top track piece now in place, Jersey Devil Coaster rises 130 feet into the air.

The coaster originally had been announced to open last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The Jackson, New Jersey theme park has been posting videos detailing the ride's construction.

For a deep dive into the legend behind the coaster's name, hit the "Jersey Devil" Wikipedia page. And for more on new attractions coming to theme parks around the world in 2021 and beyond, please visit our updated what's under construction page.

