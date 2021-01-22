Walt Disney World Update: Epcot's France Expands

Time for another Epcot construction update. The big news is that Walt Disney World has begun to open the France pavilion expansion in World Showcase.

The new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure trackless dark ride is not yet open, but visitors can walk around some of the new Paris streets leading up to the ride's entrance.



Photos courtesy WDI

Walt Disney Imagineering's Zach Riddley shared some photos on Instagram today, writing that "textures and materials play an important role here in creating a sense of place that feels authentically Parisian with its own stories to tell. Historically accurate lampposts line a hardscape designed to look like decomposed granite, with cast-iron benches sitting adjacent to ornate wrought iron railings- each revealing subtle hints of Chef Remy in their design."

Elsewhere, another Harmonious platform has moved into place on the World Showcase lagoon, in preparation for an eventual opening for that new nighttime spectacular.



Photos courtesy Theme Park Insider readers

A new Gelato stand is coming to the Italy pavilion.

And demolition continues on Innoventions, as Disney prepares for the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walk-through.

Finally, here's a look at the facade for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind indoor roller coaster, which is coming to the former Universe of Energy site.

No opening dates yet on anything, though Disney has committed to opening Ratatouille this year. We love getting trip reports and updates from visitors to the Orlando theme parks. Post to our Discussion Forum or email us at the Contact link at the bottom of the page.

* * *

