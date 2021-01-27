Universal Orlando Cools New Coaster Soft-Opening Rumors

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open in "just a few months," Universal Orlando said in a blog post today. The resort also said that it would announce a specific opening date for the new roller coaster "soon."

Universal has been testing the new Intamin coaster for several weeks now, and fans in the park have seen team members riding on some recent test runs. That fueled speculation that a soft opening was imminent for the new ride, which dominates the Jurassic Park skyline over the lagoon in Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park. While Universal Orlando still may choose to open the ride in "technical rehearsals" before an official opening, today's post should cool speculation that such an opening could happen any day now.

The news came at the end of a long post that introduced two of the Universal Creative team members leading the design of Jurassic World VelociCoaster: Show Producer Shelby Honea and Art Director Gregory Hall.



Honea and Hall. Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

"The challenge of taking a coaster and elevating it to meet the immersive levels that Islands of Adventure demands was such a compelling challenge to me," Honea said in the post. "Jurassic World's involvement was the spark for me to really know that this was going to be so much more than 'just a coaster.'"

"Shelby is the protector of the team and the project as a whole," Hall said. "The team and I are focusing on making sure that we've delivered the best visual and thrilling experience ever. Shelby’s making sure that all the obstacles that may stop us are being knocked out of the way."

Theme park attraction designers used to work in obscurity, as parks provided little information to the public about the people who dreamed and designed the attractions fans loved. We have run many interviews with designers here on Theme Park Insider over the years, and I think it's great that parks and resorts now are introducing fans to their creative talent directly.

Hard work makes the magic in theme parks, and plenty of work has gone into Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which will feature our inversions and two launches — with one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds — on a track of more than 4,700 feet, with a top height of 155 feet. That 155-foot Top Hat feature will be joined by a 360-degree barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure lagoon as signature elements on the ride. And it all happens with just a lap bar (and physics) holding you in place.

For more images and Universal's hype video for the ride, check out our preview, Universal Orlando Shares Fresh Looks at New VelociCoaster. And for discounted tickets to the park - which you can use this summer when the ride is open - please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

