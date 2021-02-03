Many Theme Park Fans Still Won't Consider Visiting in 2021

not evening thinking about a theme park visit right now. Today, a leisure services technology provider released a survey that further illustrates the bleak outlook for attractions.Last weekend, I showed you Google Trends search data that suggested many Americans are
The new survey from Omnico Group found that 78 percent of past theme park visitors from the United States said they were reluctant to visit a park in 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. A follow-up question found that 29 percent of park goers surveyed would not consider a trip this year at all. A concurrent survey of consumers from the United Kingdom found that 73 percent were reluctant to visit major attractions, with 23 percent saying they had ruled out visits this year.
Last month, a Theme Park Insider reader vote resulted in 34 percent of respondents saying they would not visit parks again until December 2021 or later.
All this is tough news for an industry that has been looking for recovery in 2021. Data are showing that simply turning to a new year on the calendar or reopening parks are not going to be enough to get the industry back to pre-pandemic levels. So long as Covid remains a threat, consumers are going to protect themselves - with many doing that by just staying home.
That said, many consumers are looking at what attractions have done to protect visitors from Covid-19. The Omnico Group surveys found that 86 percent of US consumers said that they were looking up an attraction's Covid-19 safety measure before booking a visit, with 60 percent overall saying that they would refuse to book a visit to an attraction if they did not feel those measures were adequate.
The top specific worries that the survey found related to inadequate physical distancing. When asked for solutions, 53 percent of US respondents said clear social distancing guidelines, 44 percent asked for caps on visitor numbers, and 36 percent said that staggered entry times would make them feel safer visiting attractions in 2021. Yet 42 percent also responded that attractions are more focused on making money right now than ensuring guest safety.
"After the year we've had, it's understandable that consumers are reluctant to return to attractions in 2021, but the outlook isn’t all doom and gloom," Omnico Group CEO Mel Taylor said. "By understanding and addressing visitor concerns now, businesses can put in place appropriate measures to negate worries and begin welcoming visitors back safely."
The group's report recommends that attractions focus on capacity limits, technology that enables contactless transactions and interactions, and an increase in personalized offers and loyalty efforts.
However, with somewhere between a quarter and a third of the market choosing to sit out 2021 - no matter what - the new year promises to be another tough one for the attractions industry, rather than the celebration that many fans and industry insiders had hoped for last year.
* * *
These survey results would be the same for ANY tourist destination - not just theme parks. The travel industry is in this together, along with other industries that survive off high density gatherings (like sporting events, concerts, festivals, and seasonal events).
The fact that Universal can still break even amidst all of the restrictions and attendance caps shows that with proper management and decision making, theme parks can tread water until the industry as a whole can get back on its feet. There will be a bit of survival of the fittest over most of 2021, but I don't think this survey should be that concerning. The parks that make smart decisions and manage costs will make it to the other side, while those that waste money and are unable to target their core fanbase will have a hard time staying afloat.
For us, we already have a park visit planned in 2 weeks (our first to BGW in over a year), and will probably visit SFA in early March when that park opens for the season. However, any trip that necessitates a plane trip and/or long hotel stays is almost certainly off the table for the foreseeable future. Theme parks can't control that, and until interstate/international travel becomes less risky, destination parks will have to shift their focus to local guests.
Ditto what Francis said. I will absolutely go back once my family is fully vaccinated and mask rules are gone. If that's in 2021 (I suspect it will be) then we'll go this year, otherwise it'll be next summer!
The people that won't go to parks because they don't want to wear a mask confuse me. You wear a mask literally anywhere you go and its been that way for almost a year, and you're still complaining about having to wear a mask to a park?
My interpretation of those 34% would be that they got a rather dark virus outlook, which is completely understandable at the moment. If things turn out better than they expect before the end of the year, which does not look that improbable, they will reconsider. For me, i´d be more likely to go if strict social distancing and mask mandates still do apply on top of vaccinations as well as low baseline case numbers.
@the_man - Yes, people are wearing masks everywhere they go, but rarely are they wearing those masks 100% of the time over the course of 8+ hours straight. Most people are wearing masks over short stretches or if they do work in an office, they're wearing a mask while sitting at their desk not performing any sort of physical exertion/heavy breathing. Once you start walking around a theme park, wearing a mask starts getting uncomfortable after about 3-4 hours and/or 4-5 miles of walking. Add hot/humid condition or even cold conditions that cause moisture to build up in the pores of masks, and it can get difficult to breathe. The fact that the CDC is now recommending wearing multiple masks or higher rated medical-grade masks that are even more difficult to breathe through, I can completely understand why people would not want to walk 10 miles around a theme park over 8 hours.
It's also the perception issue. People go to theme parks to escape the real world, and the last thing they want to do is try to escape that reality with a constant reminder of it right in front of their face (and in their vacation photos).
Will be going back as soon as we get the vaccine and the mask rules are gone. Even if I got the vaccine tomorrow if wearing a mask is still a thing we still wouldn't visit. I just don't want to wear a mask all day long at a theme park so I'd rather wait.
Fingers crossed this happens before the end of HHN but I'm not confident it will. Still hopeful but definitely not confident....