Universal Orlando Closes Its Barney the Dinosaur Show

Universal Orlando confirmed today that its Barney show has closed permanently and will not return to Universal Studios Florida.

A Day in the Park with Barney debuted in 1995, as part of the Woody Woodpecker's KidZone expansion that took over the site of Bates Motel and the walkway to the old Hard Rock Cafe outside the park. Featuring the characters from the then-popular "Barney & Friends" children's TV show, the indoor production might have been best known for a nifty staging trick that allowed the titular purple dinosaur to appear out of nowhere in the middle of the theater at the start of the show.

The show invited children and their families to sing along with several popular songs from the TV show, accompanied by multiple atmospheric effects, including falling leaves from the "sky" above. (One of those leaves fell into our family diaper bag and then remained on our refrigerator for years.) After the show, visitors exited into the "Barney's Backyard" indoor playground, where kids could work off the adrenaline they'd stirred up bet getting to watch Barney, BJ, and Baby Bop perform "in real life."

A Day in the Park with Barney did not resume when Universal Orlando reopened its parks last June. While Universal did go ahead with some live productions, including its new The Bourne Stuntacular show, Barney remained on the sidelines, raising fears that the resort would cancel the production. Today, Universal confirmed that it had.

The show's closure also will fuel rumors that Universal might be thinking about closing the Woody Woodpecker's KidZone land to make way for Super Nintendo World. That land had been slated for the new Epic Universe theme park, but with that park now shelved indefinitely due to the pandemic and resulting collapse in demand for travel, Universal might need to find it a new home if it can't make the case for resuming work on Epic Universe within the next year or so. Before the Epic Universe project emerged, KidZone had been tipped as the site for Universal's Nintendo land.

For discounted tickets to the Universal Orlando theme parks, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)