Volcano Bay Returns to Universal Orlando This Month

Volcano Bay will reopen at the Universal Orlando Resort on February 27, the resort announced today. Universal had closed its water theme park "for the season" last November, though a low number of visitors from the north and Europe during the winter this year due to the pandemic no doubt contributed to Universal's decision to close the park for the longest period in its relatively brief history.

Capacity limits will be in place when Volcano Bay returns, as well temperature checks and mask requirements when entering the park and in restaurants and retail locations. Masks will not be permitted on the slides and in the pools. (Masks can lose their effectiveness when wet, anyway, which is why you should bring extras to parks with water attractions.)

To learn more about Universal Creative's backstory for Volcano Bay, listen to our podcast with creative lead Dale Mason, who talks about how Universal crafted the story of the Waturi people and their home on Volcano Bay.

Or take an early virtual stroll around the park with our video tour from the park's opening day in May 2017.

