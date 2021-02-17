Hong Kong Disneyland to Reopen February 19

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen - again - on February 19, Disney Parks announced today.

The theme park has closed three times due to the pandemic, with its most recent closure on November 30, 2020. The park first closed January 26, 2020 then reopened June 18. It closed again on July 15 and reopened on September 25.

Hong Kong Disneyland has just begun its 15th anniversary celebrations with the opening of its expanded Castle of Magical Dreams on November 21, just nine days before local restrictions forced the park to close again. Hong Kong's return means that the majority of Disney's theme park resorts around the world will be welcoming guests, joining Shanghai Disneyland, the Tokyo Disney Resort, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The Disneyland Paris Resort and Disneyland Resort in California remain closed indefinitely, though Disneyland is planning a food, beverage and merchandise event inside Disney California Adventure next month.

* * *

