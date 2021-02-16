California Adventure's Food Event to Include Whole Park

We are still awaiting specifics from the Disneyland Resort about its planned hard-ticket food event at Disney California Adventure next month. But Disney's employee unions are providing us some clues about the scope of the event.



An update from Workers United Local 50 said that the union coalition has been informed by Disneyland that the resort will be recalling food and beverage cast members to Cars Land, Pixar Pier, Pacific Wharf, and Grizzly Peak for the event. Six Market Place booth, operated by the Festivals department, also will be opened along the parade route, which is the traditional location for food festival booths at Disney California Adventure.

The union also said that Buena Vista Street operations will be included in the ticketed event, suggesting that free entry into that land from Downtown Disney will no longer be available once the event starts.

The only lands in the park not explicitly mentioned in the union's update are Hollywood Land, which is partially open now with the Award Wieners walk-up food stand, and the new Avengers Campus, which hasn't opened to the public yet anyway. So Disneyland is pretty much planning to use the entire park to host this event.

With physical distancing, capacity would remain far below typical limits at Disney California Adventure, especially with no attractions being allowed to operate due to state of California pandemic rules. But Disneyland is not limiting its playing field for this event.

We will keep you updated with additional details - including a name, dates, and pricing - as they are announced.

