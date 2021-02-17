First Look Inside New Knott's Bear-y Tales Ride

Knott's Berry Farm is sharing its first photo from inside the new Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair dark ride that will debut once the park gets approval to reopen fully.

The interactive dark ride replaces Voyage to the Iron Reef and calls back to the original Knott's Bear-y Tales dark ride that once occupied the same show space.

"This 4-D interactive dark ride will take guests on an exciting journey through reimagined show scenes from the original dark ride, including the Boysenberry Pie Factory, Frog Forest, Fortune Teller Camp, Thunder Cave, and Weird Woods, culminating in a celebration at the County Fair," Knott's release said.



Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

The new ride will anchor Knott's Berry Farm's 100th anniversary celebration, which - like the new ride - was postponed from last year due to the pandemic. While Knott's awaits state approval to reopen, the park is running another ticketed outdoor dining event, Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival.

