Knott's Announces 2021 Taste of Boysenberry Festival

With outdoor dining now allowed again across southern California, Knott's Berry Farm has announced its latest food event - Knott's Taste of Boysenberry Festival.

The event will run on select dates starting March 5 and continuing through May 2. It will be open on weekends and then each day from March 26 to April 11. Admission will be with the purchase of a date-specific tasting card. Adult cards include five food tastings for $45 plus tax, while junior cards include three tastings for $20 plus tax.

Tickets go on sale to the public February 16, but discounted tickets ($40.50 and $18, plus tax) are available now to Knott's passholders on the Knott's website.



This year's goodies. Photo courtesy Knott's.

Knott's is promising a selection of more than 80 Boysenberry-infused food and drink items to choose from, including beer cheese soup with a boysenberry drizzle and brown butter croutons, beef tips served with boysenberry mashed potatoes, and boysenberry barbecue carne asada pizza. Boysenberry beer and wine will be available, too.

FWIW, Knott's media preview of last year's Boysenberry Festival, which never happened, was the last theme park event I attended before everything shut down last March. The world simply wasn't ready for "The Mega Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner-burger," was it?

Yesterday, Disneyland announced that it would stage a food festival at Disney California Adventure starting in mid-March, so Orange County theme park fans and foodies will have plenty of options to get them back in the parks next month.



